tinywow_08022023_1-jennifer-cohen_130947_31326386.jpg

Jennifer Cohen, of Shoreline, and her family face mounting debt because insurance won’t cover some therapies for their 17-year-old son, who struggles with serious mental health issues. 

SEATTLE — A letter from the insurance company arrived in a crisp white envelope. Premera BlueCross would only cover $3.24 of an $8,000 psychological evaluation for Jennifer Cohen's son.

It's one charge among more than 120 claims Cohen said her family has filed to their insurance companies on behalf of their 17-year-old, who has experienced severe anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD and acts of self harm since early childhood.



