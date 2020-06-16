MOSES LAKE — A meeting is scheduled for June 18 between officials of fairs canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and representatives of the governor’s office to look for ways to offer alternatives, a livestock show or other event, for 4-H and FFA participants who were raising animals to show and sell.
The Chelan County Fair and the NCW District Fair in Waterville have been canceled for this year, but officials for both fairs have said they hope to have a livestock show and sale.
The Grant County Fair is also also among those canceled. Regulations imposed to fight the outbreak would have limited the number of people allowed on the fairgrounds and cut down on the number of attractions. Fairgrounds manager Jim McKiernan predicted that in those circumstances the fair probably would lose money.
The fair’s cancellation also meant the cancellation of one of its premier events, the livestock show and sale for kids, many in 4-H and FFA. Grant County Fair and WSU Extension officials have worked on a replacement show to give kids a chance to show and sell them. McKiernan said the alternative show tentatively is scheduled for Aug. 19-22.
“We’re not sure exactly what it’s going to look like,” he said Monday.
The restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the virus are being lifted in phases, and whether the replacement show goes on depends in part on where Grant County is in that process. Currently, the county is in the second phase.
McKiernan said fair officials would have to reconsider whether to hold the replacement show if Grant County is not in the third phase by Aug. 1.
In addition, state 4-H officials are asking leaders not to meet face-to-face with their club members until the fourth and last phase of the reopening plan. That adds another layer of difficulty for 4-H participants, he said.
“We’re still hopeful,” McKiernan said.
Fairgrounds officials have submitted a plan to Grant County Health District designed to reduce the chances of spreading the virus if the alternative livestock show is allowed.