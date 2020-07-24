SEATTLE — A day after multiple businesses were vandalized during protests on Capitol Hill, and ahead of demonstrations expected this weekend, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday she had received assurances from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that federal agents would not at this time be sent into Seattle to crack down on demonstrators on the city's streets like they have been in Portland.
But an unidentified number of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents were on their way to the Seattle area Thursday to beef up security at federal government buildings in the city, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service (FPS) said. Both CBP and FPS are agencies within DHS.
He said the CBP agents would be ready to reinforce personnel based in Seattle. He didn't disclose where exactly the agents would be stationed.
"Federal Protective Service routinely requests mutual assistance from other law enforcement agencies when there are threats to federal properties," the FPS spokesman said in a statement. "The CBP team will be on standby in the area, should they be required. FPS requests this kind of assistance multiple times a year at our over 9,000 facilities across the country."
Durkan said she had spoken on the phone to DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
"He told me directly that DHS has no plans — and sees no need — to send federal forces to Seattle. He committed to notifying Chief Best and myself should that change," the mayor said in a statement, referring to police Chief Carmen Best.
"I made clear to Acting Secretary Wolf that deployments in Seattle — like we have seen in Portland — would undermine public safety and break community trust," Durkan added.
"DHS now says they have a limited number of agents in the area on standby to protect federal buildings. Should federal forces intervene like they have in Portland, we are prepared to pursue every legal recourse. A federal judge in Portland has entered an order limiting the actions of federal forces there. We are prepared to seek the same relief if necessary."
Gov. Jay Inslee, at a news conference Thursday about the state's response to COVID-19, said his staff had called DHS and were advised there "are not, repeat not, security forces deployed to the Seattle region."
"These decisions need to be made by local officials," Inslee said. "And we don't want to see some of the activity that happened in Portland happen here. Where there were great concerns raised about forces that were not identified picking up citizens without really following the necessary protocols."
Inslee later criticized the federal government for "conflicting messages." Though his staff was repeatedly told "there was no surge of additional personnel to Seattle, it appears they are doing just that," he said in a statement.
"I am concerned that anything could aggravate the situation, and in their rush they are not listening" to Durkan and Best, he added.
The questions about federal agents swirled after two days of property destruction in Seattle on July 19 and Wednesday. Police appeared to largely hang back from directly confronting the perpetrators and made few arrests.
On July 19, the police said officers were injured when they were pelted with fireworks, rocks and bottles during a demonstration outside the West Precinct. People in a crowd also vandalized buildings downtown and on Capitol Hill, including the Police Department's headquarters and Seattle's municipal court. Two people were arrested, one on investigation of assault and one for allegedly stealing a police bicycle.
"Police stepped out of the building to arrest a protester blocking a security camera with an umbrella. The crowd quickly rallied against them, refusing to be bullied by the police, and showing themselves ready to protect each other with force," says an "after-action report" about the confrontation outside the West Precinct, posted on the Puget Sound Anarchists website.
"SPD was not ready for the crowd to push back against their brutality, nor for the crowd's refusal to bend under police intimidation tactics used against them in other marches."