arpa_hero.jpeg

Video surveillance software is shown on screens used in Spokane Sheriff’s Office’s temporary ‘Real Time Crime Center,’ a room that will analyze footage from various surveillance camera feeds and other software to aid in police work. 

In a corner of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, an array of 11 wall-mounted TV screens displayed live maps with icons tracking 911 calls and officers, social media posts and various video camera feeds — ranging from county buildings and busy intersections to a car wash and a construction site.

A red circle radius appeared on one map as a female voice patched through a small speaker.

arpa_in_text_1_0.jpeg

Lt. Justin Elliott, a member of the investigative division for the Spokane County Sheriff’s office, explains how to use one of the programs that operate cameras used in their temporary ‘Real Time Crime Center.’ The Center will analyze footage from various surveillance camera feeds to aid in police work, seen in Spokane on June 13.
Surveillance

A traffic control camera watches over the intersection at Fifth Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle. 
Surveillance

“Throughout history surveillance has targeted marginalized communities. Now we are talking about technology [that] we can’t even understand how it’s being used,” said Jennifer Lee, technology policy program director of ACLU Washington. 
Surveillance

An automatic license plate reader, which collects tens of thousands of plates a day, seen during a tour of downtown Seattle with the ACLU on July 7.
arpa_in_text_5.jpeg

A Flock Safety camera located near the intersection of North Wall Street and North Country Homes Boulevard captures images of license plates and vehicle descriptions 24/7 and is fed back to the "Real Time Crime Center" at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The center is able to use this program by flagging vehicle plates and descriptions that run through the intersection and aid in their police work. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?