latinovoting_in_text_4.jpeg

Martha Jimenez, a bilingual outreach coordinator for the Yakima County elections office, goes through ballots with a US citizenship class on July 28, 2022. 

 Crosscut/Amanda Snyder

Democratic leaders in the state Legislature said Wednesday they will pass the task of redrawing Washington’s only Latino-voter-majority district to a federal court rather than reconvene the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission.

This announcement ran counter to the wishes of Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia who earlier this week urged the Legislature to reconvene the Commission.



