SEA-TAC — An unregulated, controversial technology is coming to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Facial recognition.
Delta Air Lines, Sea-Tac's second-largest carrier, is implementing facial recognition to use with international travelers at its gates by year-end.
Instead of fumbling for their passport and boarding pass to get on a plane, all that passengers will need to board a flight will be their face — photographed by Delta and matched with a visa or passport photo on file with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
CBP also will start using facial recognition to identify travelers entering the country when Sea-Tac's new international-arrivals building opens in July.
Eventually, the service could expand to every point in the airport where international travelers would otherwise use a passport or boarding pass: check-in, bag check, security and boarding. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans one day to expand the program to domestic travel, in part by using photographs and other biometric information captured when residents apply for some driver's licenses.
But before the first cameras are installed at gates, the publicly elected Port of Seattle Commission must decide: Will Sea-Tac embrace the effort to expand facial recognition at Sea-Tac, or resist the growth of the technology?
In mid-December, the five-member commission will vote on principles to guide the use of facial recognition at Sea-Tac, as well as similar biometric technologies throughout the Port of Seattle.
Commissioners say they want facial recognition to be voluntary, equitable and justified. Civil-liberties groups say that might not be possible.
"Invasive, unregulated and inaccurate"
What Delta has advertised as a convenience is part of a federal effort — jump-started after 9/11, strengthened in the Obama years and expedited by the Trump administration — to use biometrics like facial recognition to identify travelers, including American citizens, entering and exiting the U.S.
CBP has set an Oct. 1, 2021, deadline to use facial recognition to screen international passengers at the nation's top 20 airports — including Sea-Tac.
It's partnering with airlines like Delta to get that done. And it wants the Port of Seattle, which oversees Sea-Tac, to join the effort, along with 27 other airport administrators around the country.
For many Americans, facial recognition is a privilege they're willing to pay for, including to bypass the initial boarding pass and ID check with a $179/year subscription to CLEAR.
Some Washington lawmakers, though, worry facial recognition is being introduced faster than regulations can keep up.
In the state Legislature, bills to regulate facial recognition died this spring because lawmakers couldn't agree on an approach to the technology.
In Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has called the technology "invasive, unregulated and inaccurate," and pushed for limits on its use by the federal government.
At Sea-Tac, though, facial recognition is moving ahead at a steady clip.
Mixed results in pilot programs
"Why are we doing this?" That's what Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins asked at a September hearing on facial recognition.
By that point, Sea-Tac had nearly completed two facial-recognition pilot programs at departure gates.
"We've kind of skipped over to doing it," Calkins asked, "but what are the outcomes?"
It depends who you ask.
Delta, which has facial-recognition cameras in six airports, says its primary motivation is delivering better customer service by eliminating the need to juggle luggage, passports and boarding passes.
NEC, the company that built CBP's facial-recognition software, says the technology is faster than manual document checks. As passenger traffic at Sea-Tac continues to grow, shuffling travelers through lines more quickly may be a big sell.
But a recent Sea-Tac pilot project found that boarding with facial recognition alone was slower than when travelers scanned their faces and their boarding passes.
Two airlines suspended the pilot program, in part because they said facial recognition was slowing the boarding process, according to emails obtained through a public-disclosure request.
That's not to say boarding couldn't speed up going forward.
"If [facial recognition] is not faster and more efficient, there's no reason to do it," said Commission President Stephanie Bowman in an interview.