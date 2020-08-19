TACOMA — A federal judge in Tacoma heard arguments Tuesday about a provision in state law that bars young adults age 18 to 20 from purchasing semi-automatic rifles, even though they are still allowed to possess the weapons for self-defense in their homes or places of business and for hunting, target shooting and other lawful purposes.
U.S. District Court Judge Ronald Leighton, who heard competing motions for summary judgment, said he expects to issue a ruling on or before Aug. 31. But he told attorneys at the outset of the hourlong hearing that the age restriction does not impact "a core function of the Second Amendment," and noted 18- to 20-year-olds can still purchase other firearms, such as shotguns or bolt-action rifles.
"Mr. Ard, you're going to have a very stiff headwind in your argument," the judge told Bainbridge Island attorney Joel Ard, one of the attorneys representing the case's plaintiffs, which include gun sellers and young people seeking to buy semi-automatic rifles.
Leighton, who conducted the hearing telephonically, said he had been enlightened by materials submitted by both sides.
"I don't share the hyperbole about the evil of guns or the sanctity of the right to self-defense," he said. "This is just a plain vanilla analysis of the law as I see it."
In November 2018, 59% of Washington voters approved Initiative 1639, a gun-violence prevention and public-safety measure meant to align gun laws for semi-automatic rifles with federal laws governing pistols, which cannot be legally sold to anyone under age 21. The initiative also barred in-person sales of semi-automatic rifles to residents of other states.
The initiative campaign began after a 19-year-old armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle killed 17 people and injured 17 others at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. But court records filed in the case also reference two local mass shootings: In July 2016, a 19-year-old man armed with a semi-automatic rifle killed three teens at a Mukilteo house party and that September, a 20-year-old man, also armed with a rifle, killed five people at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Skagit County.
I-1639 survived two court challenges before it was voted on, with the state Supreme Court upholding its constitutionality in August 2018.
The new gun laws, which also require enhanced background checks for buyers of semi-automatic assault rifles, went into effect last year. They're the same background checks required for handgun buyers.
The federal lawsuit filed in February 2019 is challenging the age restriction on behalf of four young men who were barred from buying semi-automatic rifles, though two of them have since turned 21 and a third will turn 21 in October, Leighton heard Tuesday. Two gun dealers, one in Vancouver and the other in Spokane, are also plaintiffs in the case, along with the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation and the National Rifle Association.
The plaintiffs say the age restriction is unconstitutional .
Leighton told the parties that during his 18 years on the bench, he's read numerous mitigation packages arguing that executive functions of the brain are not fully developed until around age 26.
There are age restrictions on purchasing tobacco, marijuana and alcohol and on voting and they are matters "subject to the reasonable decisions of the citizens of Washington. They rule the day," the judge said.