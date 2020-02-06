HANFORD — A fine of more than $1 million issued by the state of Washington to the Department of Energy is excessive and unlawful, DOE said in an appeal of the penalty filed this week.
It is the federal government's second appeal filed with the Washington state Pollution Control Hearings Board on the issue.
DOE appealed the Washington state Department of Ecology decision that it had not met legal requirements for sharing information with the state about the Hanford nuclear reservation. Three days later on Jan. 6, Ecology officials issued the fine, which DOE also is appealing now.
DOE said in its new appeal that Ecology has indicated it likely will argue that DOE has no right to challenge the fine.
"We have received a copy of the appeal," Alex Smith, Ecology's Nuclear Waste Program manager, said Thursday. "We're not surprised that Energy is asking the Pollution Control Hearings Board to review both the basis and the amount of the penalty."
Ecology will respond to specifics of the appeal through the legal hearings process, she said.
Ecology, a Hanford regulator, has accused DOE of restricting access to important information about the site that it needs to effectively protect the land, air and water for residents in Eastern Washington and surrounding communities.
DOE says that federal law limits the information that can be made available immediately, even to one of its regulators.
Data access allows the state to verify that Hanford workers have treated water and air emissions to safe levels before discharging them to the environment, according to the state.
When Ecology's inspectors find problems and require DOE to correct them, inspectors cannot verify issues are resolved without access to data, according to the agency.
DOE is spending about $2.5 billion a year on environmental cleanup of the 580-square-mile nuclear reservation near Richland.
The fine of $1.065 million issued Jan. 6 continues to accrue in the amount of $30,000 a week while the issue of information access is unresolved, according to the DOE appeal. Interest also may accrue.