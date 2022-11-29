The first of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front was sentenced in court today for criminal conspiracy to riot in connection with his role in the hate group's plan to disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene this past summer.

Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, was sentenced to a two-year unsupervised probation with one day credit for time served, as well as a $500 fine, Coeur d'Alene chief criminal deputy prosecutor Wes Somerton said.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.