KENNEWICK — No fishing license will be required to fish in Washington state on the first weekend in June and people can visit state parks for free on the same weekend.
June 6-7 is the annual free fishing weekend, when no fishing licenses or endorsements are required in the state of Washington.
Although anglers won't need a license, they still need to follow fishing rules, including size limits, bag limits and catch record card requirements.
For the latest fishing regulations by individual lakes, rivers and streams, get the free "Fish Washington" app. Fishing regulations also are posted at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
No Discover Pass will be required at state parks or on state Department of Fish and Wildlife land or day use that weekend. But the passes will be required on state Department of Natural Resources land.
Washington State Parks also plans a third day when no Discover Pass will be required in June, National Get Outdoors Day on June 13.
Discover Passes are required most days of the year for cars parked at state parks, plus state Fish and Wildlife Department and Department of Natural Resources land.
They cost $30 for a year or $10 a day. They can be purchased at many state parks or bought online with an additional service charge.
Washington State Parks is asking visitors in June as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stay close to home, have a backup plan if a park is crowded and check in advance on which parks are open.