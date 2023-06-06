OLYMPIA — The fall hunting season may seem a long way off, but it's still time to think about mandatory hunter education classes before it begins, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Under state law, all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course in order to buy a hunting license, the release said. A hunter education deferral is available for hunters 10 and older who want to try hunting with an eligible licensed hunter before completing a hunter education course themselves, the release added.
WDFW offers fully in-person hunter education courses as well as hybrid courses that combine online and in-person learning, according to the release. The traditional classroom course, which is typically taught over multiple evenings and includes a field portion, is highly recommended for students seeking valuable classroom experience. The hybrid course combines successful completion of an online course followed by a field skills evaluation where students receive hands-on training and evaluation by certified instructors. WDFW discontinued its fully remote hunter education courses June 1, according to the release.
"Hunter education courses in the fall fill quickly with people trying to certify before their chosen hunting seasons," said Dave Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager, wrote in the release. "We encourage hunters to register for a course sooner, ideally over the summer, instead of rushing to complete the requirement shortly before the seasons open."
