OLYMPIA — The fall hunting season may seem a long way off, but it's still time to think about mandatory hunter education classes before it begins, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Under state law, all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course in order to buy a hunting license, the release said. A hunter education deferral is available for hunters 10 and older who want to try hunting with an eligible licensed hunter before completing a hunter education course themselves, the release added.



