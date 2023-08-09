bookbans_gm_hero.jpg

A selection of books that deal with LGBTQ+ issues is seen here at the Southwest Branch of the Seattle Public Library. Calls to ban books at public libraries have been increasing nationwide, including in Washington where the number of titles challenged state has skyrocketed from 10 in 2017 to 42 in 2021, according to the ALA.

As libraries throughout the country face increasing calls to ban young adult books that cover race and LGBTQ+ issues, one in a rural district east of Walla Walla faces a challenge to its very existence. The Columbia County Rural Library District could be dissolved by voters after a community member filed a petition to close the library amid a censorship fight over LGBTQ+ books aimed at teens.

The Columbia County Rural Library District serves approximately 4,000 people and has a collection of 34,500 books as well as a selection of videos and other media materials. Its one building, the Dayton Memorial Library in Dayton, welcomes on average 40 to 50 people daily — up to 70 if there’s a special event. An active community group, Friends of the Dayton Memorial Library, organizes volunteers and raises money for programs not covered by the budget. The library also hosts evenings of crafting and art for adults and kids, job-search classes and substance-abuse meetings; borrows books from other libraries for patrons; and checks out Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxys to community members to help patrons access the internet.

The Dayton Memorial Library in Dayton.
What’s The T by Juno Dawson is one of several books that have lead to controversy in Dayton, though most members of the public present at the board meeting had never read it. 
In January 2023, a patron of the Columbia County Rural Library District submitted an appeal to the board to remove the book What’s the T? by Juno Dawson, a book for teenagers about transgender and nonbinary issues. The appeal was vetoed by the board. 
Former Columbia County library district director Todd Vendenbark. 
UW Master of Library and Information Science Chair Cindy Aden.
UW Professor of Library and Information Science Helene Williams.


