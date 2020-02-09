KENNEWICK — Richland attorney Jerry Davis was living two lives. That much, Benton County prosecutors and his defense attorney agree on.
He was a respected lawyer and review judge who volunteered his skills to the less fortunate.
But privately, he arranged for the molestation of a young child and collected child pornography.
On Friday, the suspended attorney and convicted child abuser agreed in a rambling, tearful 15-minute statement in a Kennewick courtroom that he didn't understand what was wrong, but was willing to work on fixing it.
"It doesn't make sense even to me," he said. "When I started with, 'I'm sorry for this,' that's too light."
After listening to Davis, Judge Bruce Spanner said he didn't wish the attorney ill will but that two children in the case will suffer a lifetime of stress, distrust and self-esteem struggles.
"I don't think 89 months is long enough," Spanner said. "I hope they learn to forgive."
He sentenced Davis to a minimum of seven years and five months in prison on one count of first-degree child molestation.
When Davis finishes serving the minimum, his case will be reviewed by a state Department of Corrections board to decide if he can be released.
Davis is already serving a year and two months after he was caught with child pornography on his computer in Olympia. The Thurston County sentence will be served at the same time as his Benton County sentence.
Davis worked for a Richland family law firm and as a review judge for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services.
He oversaw hearings for administrative law cases involving Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and other social services agencies that serve vulnerable clients. He was fired from that job in March 2018
The Washington State Bar Association lists his law license as suspended in January 2019.
Police began investigating Davis after he mentioned on a dating app that he drugged children with NyQuil before raping them, according to court records.
Investigators searched his Olympia home and discovered child pornography on the computer.
On Friday, Deputy Prosecutor Laurel Holland requested the top end of the state sentencing range, 89 months, for Davis.
His attorney Megan Whitmire asked for a lower prison term. The sentencing range started at 67 months.
"I'm very fond of Mr. Davis. I can't reconcile these two sides any better than he can," Whitmire said. "He is someone who still has a lot to offer this community."
"He ... sought therapy after the initial conviction," she said. "He's very anxious to get to the bottom of this. He knows that he has a long way to go."