Spokane River bridge

Division Street Bridge over the Spokane River as seen in 2018.

SPOKANE — A man who drowned more than 50 years ago in the Spokane River was recently identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office, thanks to forensic genetic genealogy.

A marina employee discovered the body, now identified as 28-year-old Bruce Frank Sherman, on Sept. 2, 1971, near the Division Street Bridge, according to a Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office news release Friday.



