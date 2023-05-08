Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State.

 David Ryder/Getty Images/TNS

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a slate of housing bills Monday, capping a legislative session many lawmakers took to calling the “year of housing.”

Many of the bills are aimed at boosting the supply of homes in a state where it’s expensive and sorely needed.



