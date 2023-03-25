 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Green colonialism is flooding the Pacific Northwest

Green colonialism is flooding the Pacific Northwest

“Is it green energy if it’s impacting cultural traditional sites?”

Yakama Nation Tribal Councilman Jeremy Takala sounded weary. For five years, tribal leaders and staff have been fighting a renewable energy development that could permanently destroy tribal cultural property. “This area, it’s irreplaceable.”

hcn1 3-25-2023.jpg

Elaine Harvey, environmental coordinator at Yakama Nation Fisheries, holds a root-digging tool called a ka’pin at a wind farm upriver from Juniper Point, on Yakama Nation ceded lands.
hcn2 3-25-2023.jpg

John Day Dam, on the Columbia River near Goldendale. Above, to the left, is the shuttered Lockheed Martin aluminum smelter, and above that, Juniper Point, the proposed sites of a pumped hydro storage facility.
yakama-energy-map

At least 60% of the proposed wind and solar projects in Washington are on the Yakama Nation’s ceded lands.


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred