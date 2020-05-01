GRANT COUNTY — A fireball appeared in the skies above Grant County Thursday afternoon on its way north towards the Canadian border, according to multiple eyewitness reports to the American Meteor Society and the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.
Six reports were made to the American Meteor Society for what appeared to be the same fireball, starting in Pasco at 1:22 p.m., soaring over Ephrata a minute later, then sighted by observers in Bridgeport and Grand Coulee by 1:30 p.m. Around the same time, observers in south British Columbia reported similar sightings, suggesting the meteor flew over the border.
In a social media post at 2:16 p.m., the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office stated it had received reports of a loud explosion similar to a sonic boom and a green fireball with a long tail flying north. Area residents responded to the post, some reporting that the boom caused their house to shake and knocked them off their feet. Some reported seeing a green fireball, while others reported the fireball looked like a rainbow as it flew past at supersonic speeds.