KENNEWICK — A controversial group aimed at protecting businesses from vandalism is no more.
Dylan Tafoya, founder of Defend the Tri, shut down the Facebook group over the weekend, he said in a post on his Facebook page. The Richland man said he had grown tired of the harassment and misinformation spread about him and what he tried to accomplish.
The group was focused on safeguarding businesses and didn't intend to silence anyone; the community needs protection and the country needs reform, he said.
Tafoya started the group about two weeks ago after a planned riot broke out on Columbia Center Boulevard and windows at three businesses were busted. The unrest followed the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police.
When it launched, Tafoya expected a handful of people to join. However, membership exploded to more than 5,000 people within a day. With the growth came a shift from people talking about defending businesses to hateful comments being made. People harassed other members, and at its worst, some made racist remarks.
Administrators trimmed the number of people, erased thousands of comments and prevented people from posting, Tafoya previously told the Herald.
Closing off posting led to a splinter group, Defend the Tri Always, springing up; it was always open and didn't control what people posted.
In the past week, this group has become closed to the public and renamed itself Patriots in the Tri Always.
While police received some reports of Defend the Tri members stopping people from going into parking lots on the first night, there were no other reports of problems.
The group was intended to be a visual deterrent and would call police if they saw something suspicious, Tafoya previously told the Herald.
While many were armed, others were not.
During a news conference, he clarified that the group was only there to protect buildings at business owners' requests and nothing more.
But while at night he found a group of people with different ideologies who could discuss their beliefs, during the day he was met with increasing resistance.
He said people called him and other group administrators at work to harass them and accuse them of being racist.
Tafoya has consistently said it's not his goal to make people feel uncomfortable, and asserted that he supported people's right to protest.
But meetings with members of Black Lives Matters groups did not yield results, and he felt the media and social media were painting him unfairly.
Public backlash toward the group had grown in the past week, with Kennewick Councilman Steve Lee questioning the group's legality and one local Black Lives Matter leader, Amber Rodriguez, labeling it a "racist militia."
He finally stopped when friends came to him and said they didn't like the group. He thanked the people who supported him and apologized to the people he hurt.