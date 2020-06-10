YAKIMA — Complex issues surrounding lead and arsenic contamination on former orchard lands and an increasing number of calls from concerned homeowners and developers have prompted the state Department of Ecology to put together a group to address the issue.
Much of the city of Yakima is built on old orchard lands, acres of which were sprayed with lead arsenate to kill insects prior to the 1940s, when farmers started using DDT instead. DDT is also no longer in use.
USDA officials had discovered that the pesticide, believed since the early 1900s to be an effective barrier to infestations of codling moth caterpillars, sticks to soils and breaks down over time into lead and arsenic, contaminants that can pose significant threats to public health, including cancer.
Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder said the issue of area-wide contamination from these legacy pesticides — so named because they remain toxic in soil for decades rather than washing away or becoming absorbed into growing plants- — has been pretty well established in the state.
The department estimates more than 100,000 acres across Central Washington are contaminated. Yakima County, with its plentiful historic orchards, has the most acreage possibly impacted at 58,050 acres. Chelan County has the second most possibly impacted acreage at about 30,500 acres, followed by Spokane County, with about 19,500 acres.
Ecology has been working for decades to clean up hazardous sites. In the early 2000s, the department turned its remediation efforts to schools with contaminated soil. To date, the department has funded cleanups at 26 schools and two parks in Central and Eastern Washington.
Ecology convened the Legacy Pesticide Working Group to study the issue, answer questions, and find solutions.The agency's focus now is ensuring that people aren't exposed to the contaminants as land use changes and former orchard land becomes houses, developments, schools or businesses, Redfield-Wilder said.
"We know that lead and arsenic soil contamination on historic orchards in Central Washington is a complex issue," a three-part blog from Ecology on the issue said. "We believe that the risk is manageable, cleanup is surmountable, and practical approaches can be found."
Containing contaminants
Farmers started using lead arsenate as a pesticide on crops from 1905 to 1947 to combat infestations. One target was the codling moth, whose larvae don't eat leaves and instead burrow into fruits, causing major crop rot.
The amount of lead arsenate applied to properties varied depending on the length of time the land was an orchard, the type of orchard, and the practices of individual orchardists, said Jeff Newschwander, with Ecology's Toxics Cleanup Program-Central Region Office.
No level of lead exposure is considered safe, particularly for children, with associated complications including behavioral problems, stunted growth, and lowered IQs. Repeated exposure to arsenic has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, and several types of cancer.
Ecology estimates that more than 100,000 acres of former orchard land across Central Washington contain unsafe levels of lead and arsenic. Those most at risk of exposure are people with direct and repeated contact with contaminated soil: farmworkers, construction workers, and landowners among them. Other forms of exposure include eating contaminated soil particles on homegrown vegetables or inhaling soil and dust while gardening, mowing, dusting or doing construction work.
Children who play outside in contaminated soil also are at risk of inhaling or ingesting contaminated dust or dirt particles and are most vulnerable to the contaminants' effects.
Ongoing work
Valerie Bound, section manager for the Toxics Cleanup Program-Central Regional office, said Ecology has fielded increasing numbers of calls from developers, homebuilders, homeowners, and prospective homebuyers about legacy pesticides.
"With the uptick of new residential developments on former orchard lands, it makes sense to develop a comprehensive approach," she said.
The legacy pesticide working group's objectives include to create a process to soil sample all properties, notify buyers or current homeowners about specific contamination at their properties, and educate the public about risks from lead and arsenic.
Bound said the department's intent isn't to turn every site into a cleanup site as defined by Washington's cleanup law.
"Our goal is to work with local officials to sample and clean up properties before new houses are built," she said. "That is the most cost-effective way to achieve our clean up goals."
About 40 stakeholders attended the group's first meeting, on Feb. 6 in Union Gap. A March meeting in Wenatchee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers decided to shift members to four small groups: one for soil sampling, mapping, and increasing buyer awareness that land could contain residual pesticides; another for the State Environmental Policy Act review and local permits; a third to address the development process; and a final group for outreach and education.
The groups met by videoconference in May and plan to meet again virtually in June.