Hanford is flirting with a major change in the way it tackles its worst radioactive wastes.

Think of this flirtation as sexy glances across a crowded room, rather than as a full-on proposition to start dating.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?