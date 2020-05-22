HANFORD — A phased return to work at the Hanford nuclear reservation will start the day after Memorial Day weekend, the Department of Energy announced Thursday.
Most workers are staying home for the ninth week now to control the spread of the new coronavirus.
About 60% of about 11,000 Hanford employees are working from home, and 10% to 15% have been reporting to the site to do mostly work considered essential for the safety of the public, workers and the environment.
Starting Tuesday, May 26, some workers will return to the site for high priority work or low risk work, which could include construction, training and medical evaluations, said DOE Hanford manager Brian Vance in a message to employees.
Most of the high priority work is expected to also be low risk.
"Most office workers will continue to telework, but senior leaders who have been teleworking will return to the office," Vance said.
Masks required
Face coverings will be required unless employees are working alone. There also will continue to be restrictions on travel and gathering in large groups.
Workers are asked to monitor themselves for fevers or other symptoms that could indicate infection with the new coronavirus to decide whether they should report to work.
Mission Support Alliance, the Hanford contractor for services ranging from utilities to training, said that about 150 employees will return to work on Tuesday at the HAMMER training center and to do work management planning and to provide limited support to other Hanford contractors.
More than 500 of the contractors employees have been reporting to work as needed or regularly over the past nine weeks, it said.
Washington River Protection Solutions, the Hanford tank farm contractor, expects to see little change to its staffing next week.
"Additional employees should plan to return to onsite work in early June as part of this phased approach," said John Eschenberg, the contractor president, in a message to employees.
At the Hanford vitrification plant, an additional 20 to 30 workers are expected to restart work next week for tasks that include grading for paving work, preparing personal protective equipment and inspecting and maintaining equipment and buildings.
"The vast majority of non-manual and craft employees will continue in a teleworking or 'ready to serve' status until otherwise notified in the coming weeks," said Valerie McCain, Bechtel National project director for the vitrification plant project.
Cantwell gets safety assurance
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., asked Mark Menezes, the under secretary of energy, during a Senate hearing Wednesday how he planned to keep Hanford workers safe as the site restarts more work.
The hearing was part of the process to confirm Menezes as deputy energy secretary.
He said the restart of some work would be data driven, including data showing a downward trend of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, and adequate medical resources in the community.
Restart also depends on whether social distancing requirements can be met, he said.
"I would like to reassure all the workers at Hanford that we are going to have adequate safety measures, because their safety and health are really our number one priority there," he told Cantwell.