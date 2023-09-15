stateline.jpg

Students walk to buses at Morse High School/Bath Regional Career and Technical Center in Bath, Maine. Maine is one of many states that have not adopted later start times for high schools, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that it’s better for students, due to complications such as the cost of new bus schedules.

 Stateline/Elaine Povich

California and Florida have become the first states to require later public school start times, a response to reams of research showing significant advantages for high school students who can get more sleep by beginning their day at 8:30 a.m. or later.

But such changes come with difficult ripple effects — upended bus schedules, later starts for extracurriculars and new schedules for teachers and staff — making many other states and localities hesitant to change.