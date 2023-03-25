mcknight_olympialibrarians_0544.jpg

Washington’s budget forecast will be used as a baseline for the two-year state budget the legislature is expected to release later this week.

 Crosscut/Matt M. McKnight

The state is expected to bring in nearly $200 million more in taxes this year than anticipated, according to numbers released Monday afternoon by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.

But the future looks less positive. With Washington’s economy starting to soften, the state is expected to bring in $483 million less in existing taxes for the 2023-2025 budget cycle, which begins July 1.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?