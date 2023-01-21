220301-bzw-coverhousingmarketINSIDEPHOTO 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
Houses, some finished, some under construction, and some now just plots of land, sit near Hammond Lake in Rock Island, and Rock Island Golf Course, site of the new George's Shallows development in Rock Island in February 2022.

 Business World photo/Don Seabrook

By nearly any measure, Washington has serious housing problems.

The cost of buying and renting homes has leapt skyward. More than 25,000 people are living on the street or in emergency and transitional housing across the state, an 11% increase from 2020. And according to the Washington Department of Commerce, the state will need to build one million new homes by 2044 to meet demand, and more than half of them will need to be subsidized housing affordable to low-income residents.



