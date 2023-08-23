220301-bzw-coverhousingmarketCOVERPHOTO 01.jpg (copy)
Construction workers prepare for a foundation pour as houses are constructed at the new George's Shallows development along the shore of Hammond Lake in Rock Island Feb. 17, 2022.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Washington is trying something new when it comes to housing: treating it as health care.

Apple Health and Homes is a multi-agency state program launched last year that focuses on providing housing to people with health and behavioral health challenges. What’s unique is that the program taps Medicaid dollars to pay for housing subsidies, tenant services and more.