Mission Ridge opens with great snow and great crowds
Adam Frazier, Vancouver, rolls over after planting his face in snow on opening day Friday at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort. Skiers and snowboarders were greeted with fresh and man-made snow, cold temperatures and sunshine.

 WORLD PHOTO/DON SEABROOK

On a fateful Sunday in February 1980, Burien teenager Mike Olson and a friend gingerly approached Dave Moffett, the president of Ski Acres (now known as Summit Central), and asked for permission to ride up the Bonanza chairlift toting snowboards they had made in junior high shop class.

Moffet sized up the teens, who he knew through the ski school program, and called the lift operator. “I’ve got a couple crazy dudes with these surfboard-looking things, just let ‘em up,” he said over the radio, then turned back to the aspiring snowboarders with a caveat: “Let’s see how it goes today.”