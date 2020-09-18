SEATTLE — The outdoors has been a lifeline for many during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. It gave us somewhere to go when gyms and restaurants were closed, and gathering (in small numbers, distantly, with masks) outdoors is much safer, coronavirus-wise, than doing so indoors.
But that outlet has been choked off over the past week and a half by wildfire smoke.
The acrid air smothering much of the state was rated "unhealthy," "very unhealthy," at times even "hazardous" by the state Department of Ecology. The advice for avoiding it: stay indoors.
Assuming people followed that advice, what effect might it have had on the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
It depends on how people spent time indoors.
If people all hunkered down with the same people they've been with since Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order began in March, that could help slow the virus's spread.
"Staying inside probably decreases their risk because they're not going out and doing things that put them at risk to be exposed to COVID that they're then bringing home to their airspace, in their houses, and exposing their families," said Dr. Chloe Bryson-Cahn, associate medical director of Harborview Medical Center's infection prevention program.
On the other hand, if avoiding the outdoors meant more people opted to sit inside a restaurant or bar, or have people over inside their homes, that's another story.
It's important to keep your circle of people the same and not introduce new people by way of an indoor gathering because of the poor air quality, Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, wrote in an email.
"We know that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 increases indoors, especially with prolonged contact in confined spaces, with poor ventilation and if people are not wearing masks," Duchin said.
We'll be able to see the outcomes from this period of time as new infections are detected in the coming weeks.
But keep in mind, any uptick could potentially be attributed to multiple factors. For example, Bryson-Cahn is nervous that Labor Day weekend could play a role.
"We have had several holidays in the last couple of months, and all of them have involved increased rates of infection in the subsequent weeks, so I think we can anticipate this Labor Day was a similar event," she said.