Although legislators wrapped up their 2019 session and went home three months ago, most of the bills they passed didn't become law until Sunday.
They agreed to hundreds of new laws or changes to existing ones, and a wide variety of rules including ones covering apiarists and partially full wine bottles.
They banned fracking for oil and natural gas, and eliminated the personal exemption that allowed some students to skip the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
They toughened laws for motorcyclists, political ads, dog fighting and their own misbehavior. They provided more help for college students, went a bit lighter on teen sexting and approved a process for people with misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions to have their records wiped clean.
All of these, and many more, took effect Sunday under a constitutional provision that says bills that aren't emergencies or don't have a special schedule must wait 90 days after the session ends to become law. It's designed in part to allow anyone who disagrees with a law to try to block it by gathering enough signatures on a referendum petition that would put it on the November ballot.
Most bills, however, become law without much fanfare and can catch some of the people affected by surprise. Here's a roundup of some of the Legislature's work:
Nursing moms in the workplace
Businesses with 15 or more employees must provide "reasonable accommodations" for a worker who is breastfeeding, including break time and a private location — something other than a bathroom — for a nursing mother to express milk for up to two years after her child is born. If the business doesn't have such a space in its building, the employer must work with the employee to find a convenient location and a schedule to accommodate her needs.
Legislative ethics
Sexual harassment and harassment are added as violations of the Legislative Ethics Act. This was prompted by the Legislative Ethics Board ruling in January that inappropriate or harassing communications did not violate the act, unlike offering special access, soliciting tickets to a sporting event or pressuring an agency for favors for a relative. It follows some high-profile complaints against lawmakers that prompted resignations.
Vaccines
In one of the most controversial decisions of the session, the Legislature removed a parent's ability to cite personal or philosophical reasons for refusing to vaccinate a child for measles, mumps and rubella. Religious and medical exemptions for the MMR vaccine remain, as do personal or philosophical exemptions for other childhood vaccinations. The law was prompted by a measles outbreak in Vancouver.
Motorcycles
Motorcyclists are now required to have liability insurance similar to what the owners of cars and trucks must carry. They can either get a policy with at least $25,000 for the injury or death of another person, or a liability bond. They can be asked for proof of the insurance or bond when stopped by law enforcement, and get a ticket if they don't have it.
The Legislature also approved some changes to the licensing procedures for motorcyclists, including a $250 fine for driving without a valid motorcycle endorsement on your license. But that law doesn't kick in until Jan. 1.
Animals
Laws against dog fighting were enhanced, elevating the crime of animal fighting, stealing an animal for fighting or training, or owning or selling paraphernalia for animal fighting to a Class B felony, which has maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Judges can allow "courthouse facility dogs" to accompany and assist crime victims and witnesses during proceedings, but must make sure that in a jury trial a dog's presence doesn't prejudice any member of the jury.
The state Agriculture Department must establish a program to promote habitat for honey bees and other pollinators. Apiarists — beekeepers — who conform to local ordinances can't be held liable for civil damages unless they are negligent.
Marijuana
Washington residents with a misdemeanor conviction for marijuana possession when they were at least 21 can apply to have that stricken from their record by applying to the court where they were sentenced.
Clerks in licensed marijuana shops can face a gross misdemeanor if they're caught selling to someone under 21, or a felony if they know the person is under 21 or provide marijuana products to an underage person outside the store.
Education
Qualifications for College Bound Scholarships, which can provide up to four years of tuition to qualifying students, were adjusted for the upcoming school year so that students who qualified for free or reduced-price lunches in ninth grade are eligible. Those with families below 65 percent of the state's Median Family Income get priority for a maximum grant.
The state's Community and Technical College system will pick four districts — two in Eastern Washington and two in Western Washington — for pilot programs to help homeless students by providing them access to laundry, storage, showers and locker rooms, reduced-price meal programs and housing.
Crime and punishment
The statute of limitations was abolished for crimes involving child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, and lengthened to as much as 20 years for some other sexual assault cases.
Minors who share sexually explicit photos — or sext — with other minors will face misdemeanors if both parties are 13 or older, but could still face felony charges and be required to register as a sex offender if one of them is 12 or younger, or is selling the photos. Adults who share or sell sexually explicit photos of minors are still subject to felony charges.
Miscellaneous
A person with a physical or mental disability can't be denied an organ transplant solely because of his disability.
If you drink only part of the bottle of wine you buy at a winery or tasting room, you can have the bottle corked and take the unfinished portion with you. State law already allowed that in restaurants, but didn't include wineries. The law also applies to saké.
Hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — for oil and natural gas exploration or production was banned in Washington, although opponents of the bill pointed out there is no natural gas production in Washington and it's already illegal to frack where it could affect drinking water.
Cities can adopt ordinances to create "tiny house" communities, and schools or training programs can contract with service organizations to build them for low-income housing.