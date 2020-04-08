SPOKANE — A refresher course for nurses has drawn a surge of applicants at Washington State University's College of Nursing in Spokane.
Susan Rossetti, the college's professional development director, said the spike includes about 20 applicants since February, with a majority in recent weeks. Normally, she might get material from two or three people a month seeking to refresh skills after letting their nurse licenses lapse.
Rossetti credits the rise to a calling, that many former nurses feel compelled to help because of the current health crisis caused by COVID-19.
"They just keep pouring in," Rossetti said Wednesday. "One applicant told me she just can't sleep because she feels like she should be out there."
About half of the calls and applications are from nurses who are military-retired. The other half are from nurses who let their licenses lapse because they decided to say home with kids or for other personal reasons.
Under state rules, nurses who have let their licenses lapse or become inactive must take a refresher course before they can practice again.
Marcia Hess, 41, worked 10 years as a community nurse with disabled adults. She applied to the program in February after nine years away to raise children. She felt a calling at first because of widespread nurse shortages, but COVID-19 has made her feel even more compelled, she said.
"My motivation in going back into the workforce is to serve the community," Hess said. "I'm seeing a need and hearing about nurse shortages. Even though it was not at first totally related to the coronavirus, that does make a difference in wanting to reach out and help."
Rossetti said the program works to ensure that nurses who have stepped away for a time get updated, evidence-based knowledge for a clinical setting. It has a "handful" of students required to take the course to satisfy disciplinary requirements of the state Department of Health.
"Typically, what our program does is it's for people who have put their license in inactive status because they didn't want to let their license go," Rossetti said.
"Some have expired licenses, which means they didn't fulfill the continuing education that's required every two years by the state. Those are usually parents — both male and female — who stayed home with kids or for other life events."
Many of the new applicants live across Washington state, including in the Seattle area and central Washington.
The RN refresher has three parts — an online theory course, a two-day skills review on campus and 160 hours of bedside clinical experience — mandated by state law.
New applicants can start now on the theory, but the state's coronavirus restrictions are affecting the other two parts of requirements under the state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
For the refresher course, program coordinators have asked the state for a change to allow the college to substitute online simulations for up to half of the in-person clinical hours.
The simulations require exercises with a virtual patient that involve critical-thinking skills, asking patient questions, assessment work and some equipment use, Rossetti said.
"We have asked for half of the required 160 hours of bedside clinical to be allowed to have 80 hours as virtual simulation, if approved, and the other 80 hours would be direct bedside care," she said.
"I'm hoping to get an answer by the end of this week," she continued, while adding that DOH is inundated. "Realistically, I don't know how long it will take. I know they are doing their due diligence."