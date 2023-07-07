Swanbergtestifies_dvtrial.jpg

Judge Sam Swanberg gestures with his hands to describe the layout of his house while answering questions by his defense attorney Scott Johnson in August, 2022 while giving testimony in a Franklin County courtroom during his domestic violence trial. The Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge's jury trial is being heard by Yakima County District Court Judge Donald Engel.

 InvestigateWest/Bob Brawdy

In 2021, Marie worried that her son was unsafe at her ex-husband’s home. She went into the county courthouse in Pasco, Washington, and filed a restraining order, thinking she had a good case: There was audio of an alleged assault of her 16-year-old son, and the boy’s therapist provided written documentation.

But she says the judge that day, Samuel Swanberg, didn’t let her attorney speak. When Swanberg signed the order, he wrote “Denied!” emphatically — exclamation point and all — and circled it. Marie thought the judge was purposefully taunting her.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com