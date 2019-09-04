KELSO — A Kelso marijuana producer is offering a $5,000 reward after a group of burglars stole up to 150 pounds of pot with a wholesale value of $250,000 early Sunday morning.
"After all the work we put into it, and all the care, it's sickening," Courtney Roberts, owner of Cascade Mountain LLC, told TDN on Tuesday.
Despite the burglars' attempts to destroy surveillance cameras, the business was able to give police photos and video footage of the heist. (The video is attached to the online version of this story.)
Cascade employee John Akin said five or six people broke into the rear of the facility, then into a dry room where the latest crop was hanging. He said it seemed somewhat planned, because they used walkie-talkies and some wore masks.
Akin said cameras picked up the thieves, including an image of one person's face before he put a mask on, and a tattoo on one person's arm.
Three burglars were "Oregunian" sweatshirts from the Oregun Second Amendment shop. Mark Michaelson, Cascade's director of operations, said the brand has agreed to share images of the thieves on its social media.
Roberts is also offering a $5,000 cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.
The business is located in an unmarked building in the Kelso industrial area.
Roberts said she started Cascade Mountain LLC in Longview five years ago. She has been at the Kelso location for two and a half years.