PULLMAN — An investigation by an outside lawyer has found no evidence of gender discrimination against the former provost and executive vice president of Washington State University, who served in that position for less than two months last fall.
Rather, the investigation found, male and female administrators viewed Mitzi Montoya as domineering and impatient with the pace of change at WSU, particularly in the university's administrative structure, which she believed was clunky and disjointed.
Administrators said Montoya insisted on eliminating or curtailing the role of chancellors, who oversee branch campuses, even after President Kirk Schulz told her no such changes would be made.
The investigation found Montoya's gender was not a factor in her termination from the provost position, which the university has described as a mutual decision. It found Montoya interpreted as sexist advice that a female consultant had given to male and female administrators.
The investigation was conducted by Kathy Feldman, an employment attorney with the Seattle firm Karr Tuttle Campbell. WSU announced the findings Monday and provided the investigation report to The Spokesman-Review on Tuesday in response to a public records request.
Montoya had a reputation as a "change agent" when she started at WSU on Aug. 1, 2019. She was previously the dean of Oregon State University's business college, where she was credited with boosting enrollment and making strides toward gender equity in the MBA program.
Upon leaving the provost position in September, Montoya reached a legal settlement with WSU and briefly joined the faculty of the university's business school. Last month, she started a new job as dean of the University of New Mexico's management school.
Through a UNM spokesman, Montoya declined to comment on the findings.
WSU hired the law firm in March, at the request of faculty senate leaders, after a local news website, Whitman County Watch, published emails that Montoya had exchanged with Schulz.
Those included a Sept. 22 email in which Montoya appeared to offer her resignation, saying she wasn't a good "fit" at WSU. She also described meeting with a consultant, Jean Frankel, who had been hired to guide the university's strategic planning efforts.
"I had another session with Jean today wherein I learned that there are major concerns about me — I need a personality transplant, I need to be more feminine and conforming in my communication style, and I need to be less intelligent," Montoya wrote to Schulz.
According to the report, Montoya echoed that sentiment in a written response to questions about her leadership style — part of an assessment Frankel used as part of her "executive coaching" services.
"I have been advised to stop providing critique, but that would be dereliction of duty," Montoya wrote. "When I communicate with specific people whose feelings are easily hurt, I am working to speak indirectly, with more flowery language, upspeak and smiles (as women are so often advised to behave)."
Frankel denied telling Montoya to do any of those things, and Montoya told the investigator "she used those words herself in the analysis response based on her interpretation of Frankel's advice," the report states.