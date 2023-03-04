Mystery and questions surround the effort to name Suciasaurus rex the state dinosaur.

Even though the verdant hills of the Pacific Northwest appear perfect for a prehistoric beast, paleontologists have never found a full set of dinosaur bones in Washington. What they have found is a chunk of a 17-inch femur on Sucia Island in 2012. In a rock deposited from the ocean, not land, the fossil is an outlier, an irregularity for the region.



