SEATTLE — In early March, as businesses in Washington state began closing to halt the spread of coronavirus, it wasn't uncommon to hear predictions of a relatively quick, "V-shaped" recovery once the state's economy reopened.
But more than two months later, as the reopening finally gets underway, such upbeat forecasts have all but vanished.
By almost every indicator — from lost jobs and shuttered businesses to manufacturing slowdowns and falling tax revenues — the economic damage from the pandemic has been so much worse than expected that some economists are now drawing comparisons, not to earlier recessions, but to natural disasters, whose economic impacts can be particularly hard to overcome.
"This fits more of a hurricane or mudslide kind of scenario than it does the supply and demand [scenario] we've seen in previous recessions," said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the state Employment Security Department's regional economist for much of the Seattle area. "It's different."
Indeed, forecasts now suggest a recovery that will be anything but V-shaped. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the national economy, which shrank by an annualized rate of 4.8% in the first quarter, will shrink by an astonishing 40% in the second.
That sets the stage for a recovery, in Washington and elsewhere, that is likely to stretch well into 2021 or beyond and have far-reaching impacts.
It's not simply that more than 800,000 workers in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits during the crisis — enough to the erase the state's job growth since the early 2000s.
It's also how rapidly that economic damage has piled up. In the Great Recession, the job losses in Washington were spread out over two years, Vance-Sherman says. The losses in the current crisis have come in just two months.
Initially, the downturn's swiftness encouraged hopes for a speedy recovery, especially as Congress authorized trillions of dollars in stimulus payments, business loans and expanded unemployment benefits.
But the stimulus efforts haven't addressed questions around people's ability to keep paying rent or mortgages longer term, or how that could eventually cause trouble for banks.
Nor can relief payments reverse the unwinding of economic sectors that have driven so much of the state's job growth.
Roughly two of every five workers in Washington's construction sector have filed for unemployment since early March. The same fraction have done so in the food service and accommodation sector.
Manufacturing has been hit almost as hard, with nearly 30% of workers filing claims since early March.
Urban cores that have been economic engines in their own right have also been quieted. Seattle's downtown hotel sector alone has seen revenue fall by roughly 90% year-over-year since mid-March and at least 29 hotels have temporarily closed, according to the Downtown Seattle Association. Some don't expect the sector to fully rebound for several years.
Years were not what policymakers had in mind when they were crafting recovery strategies in March. Most assumed that stimulus benefits only needed to keep workers and businesses solvent for two months or less before state economies reopened and commerce snapped back to life. Few policymakers anticipated the phased reopening announced May 1 by Gov. Jay Inslee that could last through much of the summer.
Nor did many policymakers expect that, even if the re-opening doesn't spur a surge in COVID-19 cases, the public still might not be ready to resume normal life. But some large employers have extended work-from-home policies for office workers into the fall, and in some cases to the end of the year, in part over employee concerns about returning to the office. And say they'll avoid social gatherings or physical contact for the next year or even longer.
That reluctance to mingle is, of course, one big reason why this economic crisis is so much more severe than any other modern downturn, experts say. While lifting restrictions on industries like construction may translate into quick re-employment, the same may not be true for more public-facing businesses like restaurants or shops.
Support for social distancing could fade more quickly than surveys suggest — perhaps in time to let many shuttered companies rehire their staffs. But each week the state economy remains constrained, the harder it is for economists or business owners or workers to imagine a recovery that isn't measured in years.
"The time-scale was too optimistic," says Debra Glassman, a principal lecturer of finance and business economics at the University of Washington Foster School of Business. "There are businesses that are not going to survive; there are people who are going to have to make drastic cutbacks in their spending. And all of these things then compound and multiply the effects that ripple through the whole economy, and all of that slows down the recovery."
State forecasters now expect a $3.8 billion decline in tax revenue for the remainder of the 2019-20 budget cycle and an additional $3.27 billion decline in the 2021-23 budget cycle, according to preliminary estimates.
But the starkest impacts are likely to be felt among newly unemployed workers wondering when they'll have a job again and business owners wondering how long they must absorb losses before customers return. "Hope is not really a business plan," said Paul Wedeberg, who says he recently decided to close his Sammamish bar and grill, Kryptonite, after learning that restaurants could operate at only partial capacity initially under Inslee's plan for reopening the economy.
Not all the news is bad. The Seattle area's tech sector remains relatively unscathed, in part because products such as cloud-computing services remain in high demand and because many tech workers can work from home. The 7,910 initial unemployment claims filed since early March by workers in Washington's "information" sector, which includes tech workers and is heavily concentrated in the Puget Sound region, represent just 6.3% of the sector's jobs.
Jennie Romich, an associate professor in the University of Washington School of Social Work and director of the West Coast Poverty Center, expects a more protracted and painful recovery for many lower-income workers who have not only lost jobs, but are likely to suffer more secondary effects, such as running up debt or losing housing.