01-Sara-Weelborg.jpg

Sara Weelborg at work in her office in University Place on April 17. Weelborg is a nurse practitioner who has been working with Synergia Integrated teleBehavioral Health for months and not getting paid. She has filed a small claims suit against founder Philip Hirsch, Synergia's founder, and is trying to get the word out about his track record of failing to pay people so that he's not able to keep hiring people and getting new patients in. 

In early 2022, as telehealth in America was booming, nurse practitioner Sara Weelborg got a recruitment email from a man named Philip Hirsch. A psychologist living just outside Seattle, Hirsch asked her to join the telehealth clinic he founded two years earlier.

Weelborg, an experienced behavioral health practitioner in University Place, eventually accepted Hirsch’s offer to contract with Synergia Integrated Telebehavioral Health. While the company was relatively new, its integrated care model appealed to her, and Hirsch, the CEO, seemed trustworthy enough. She began treating patients referred from Washington primary care clinics within a few weeks.

Hirsch headshot.jpg

Philip Hirsch
cm-exterior.jpg

Cascade Medical in Leavenworth was one of several clinics that referred patients seeking behavioral health services to Synergia Integrated Telebehavioral Health in 2022 and 2023. A representative for Cascade said the clinic terminated its referral relationship with Synergia after learning of negative patient and provider experiences.
06-Sara-Weelborg.jpg

Sara Weelborg stands at the entrance of her office building in University Place, on April 17. Weelborg is a nurse practitioner who has been working with Synergia Integrated teleBehavioral Health for months and not getting paid. She has filed a small claims suit against founder Philip Hirsch, Synergia's founder, and is trying to get the word out about his track record of failing to pay people so that he's not able to keep hiring people and getting new patients in. 


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?