SPOKANE — The toll the COVID-19 pandemic takes won't only be physical, experts anticipate.
Mental health experts estimate 2 million to 3 million Washington residents' mental health will be adversely impacted by the virus, and the restrictions imposed to contain it, in the coming months.
A Washington State Department of Health analysis forecasts heightened levels of acute stress and anxiety, followed by high rates of depression by fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But experts say individuals — and the health care system at large — can do something about it.
Dr. Kira Mauseth, clinical psychologist and professor at Seattle University, said the majority of people come through disasters with a sense of resiliency, which can be buoyed by making connections to others, finding purpose and remaining flexible and adaptive to the situation.
Mauseth said research suggests it is likely that behavioral responses to the pandemic this summer will involve people "acting out," through substance use, violence and aggression.
Local mental health providers as well as the state Health Care Authority are working to ensure and expand access to services as the pandemic persists. Waterland said that means providing laptops, cellphones and Zoom licenses to providers, in order to increase telehealth capacity.
"These are unprecedented times, and it's OK to not feel OK," Dr. Keri Waterland, director of behavioral health at the Health Care Authority, told reporters Thursday.
Washington state received $2.2 million in federal funding to create a "warm" call line, which will be for individuals who are seeking mental-health support but don't necessarily need urgent or crisis-level mental health care.
The Health Care Authority also received a $2 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which will be used to expand and administer regional treatment and service options.
Mauseth emphasized that it is important to prepare now, even if that only means people regularly reach out to friends and family for support.
"We will do better if we are connected to each other," she said.
Connection can be hard to come by for people who do not have access to cellphones, however, and local mental health providers are working to connect people to phones so they can access telehealth for mental health care.
From the person who has to adjust to working from home with kids always interrupting to the person who is stuck in their residence alone and isolated, the pandemic has not made mental health any easier to maintain, said Jeff Thomas, CEO of Spokane-based Frontier Behavioral Health. That's in addition, of course, to dealing with a pandemic that may threaten a person's health, well-being, job security or finances.
"It's the perfect storm," Thomas said.
And the near future, he said, is "not going to be without challenges."
A state Department of Health report estimates that as society enters the "disillusionment" stage of behavior in response to the pandemic, depression rates will rise, peaking between October and December, when the highest risk for suicide is anticipated.
But the forecast could change as the number COVID-19 cases rise or fall. Currently, statewide numbers are trending downward.