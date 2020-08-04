SEATTLE — Washington's primary election is upon us, and turnout is running ahead of four years ago — but that's not a terribly high hurdle.
In 2016, just 35% of voters participated in the August primary. As of Monday, turnout was trending 10 percentage points higher, with nearly 1.3 million ballots — accounting for about 28% of registered voters — already received by elections officials.
There is still time for procrastinators. Ballots for the all-mail election must be postmarked or deposited in drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and people can register to vote or get replacement ballots up to the cutoff.
The Aug. 4 primary results will determine Nov. 3 general-election matchups for nine statewide elected offices, 10 congressional and 124 legislative races, as well as some judicial and local offices.
Washington's top-two primary — sometimes called a jungle primary — pits all candidates for each race against one another on the same ballot, regardless of political party. The two who get the most votes advance to the general election.
The marquee contest is also the most crowded, as 35 candidates filed to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee's to become the state's first three-term governor since Republican Dan Evans in 1972.
Five Republicans have emerged as likely top contenders, all highly critical of Inslee's orders shutting down businesses and mandating mask-wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The only household name is longtime anti-tax initiative sponsor Tim Eyman, running for political office for the first time. But his name identification has not translated into a clear lead in polling.
Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Ferry County, known for declaring he won't enforce a voter-passed gun-control initiative, has shown momentum and is barnstorming the state with a series of in-person political rallies.
Another newcomer, Raul Garcia, an emergency room doctor from Yakima, has positioned himself as a comparative moderate, landing endorsements from GOP stalwarts including Evans and former Attorney General Rob McKenna.
Former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money into his campaign and says he can bring together a coalition to defeat Inslee.
State Sen. Phil Fortunato of Auburn is the only elected official among the major GOP contenders and says his experience in the state Capitol would make him better positioned to hit the ground running as governor.