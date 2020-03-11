SEATTLE — For part of the day last Wednesday, staff at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle feared an inmate had been infected with the novel coronavirus. They sent the inmate to Harborview Medical Center and temporarily restricted the number of people entering and leaving the jail, but it turned out to be a false alarm. The inmate was treated for some other respiratory illness, according to the Department of Adult & Juvenile Detention.
While there have been no reports of anyone working or residing in the 50-plus jails across the state exhibiting symptoms of the virus, the incident showed that Washington jails are on heightened alert as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, given the close quarters inmates are confined to and the high turnover in the daily population as inmates are booked and released.
“It’s a venue where disease can get spread easily because it’s a congregate environment,” Dr. Marc Stern, a physician and affiliate professor in the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, said of the state’s jails. “It’s a double whammy — it’s a higher risk population (for contracting the virus) and you don’t have the freedom of sending them home. You can’t say, ‘Sorry, we’re not having jail today.’”
There are 37 county jails, 15 city jails and a handful of tribal jails in Washington, said John McGrath, the jail-services liaison for the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC). Officials in all of them are increasing health screenings of incoming inmates, more frequently cleaning intake areas and common rooms, stockpiling surgical masks and other protective gear, and putting plans together to respond to a potential outbreak of the virus in the jails’ “closed environments,” he said.
Courthouses across the state are also taking precautions, with some municipal and district courts announcing partial closures or modified operations. Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens has also authorized presiding judges in trial courts to take measures to protect court personnel and members of the public, including relocating or modifying regular operations or suspending court rules to address emergency conditions, should the need arise, says a news release issued by Washington Courts.
King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers said less than half the usual number of prospective jurors are showing up for jury duty since the court announced this week that people in high-risk categories — including pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 60-years-old or older — were not being required to report. The court is also allowing far more hearings, mostly in civil and family-law cases but also in some criminal cases, to be conducted by phone and is expediting a project that was already in the works to allow both in-custody and out-of-custody criminal defendants to make appearances by video, he said.
Security screeners set up in the county’s courthouses also count daily visitors and the flow of people hasn’t gone down in the wake of the local outbreak, with 1,500 visits tracked at the downtown Seattle courthouse and another 1,000 at the Maleng Regional Center (RJC) in Kent every day, Rogers said.
“We’re not looking at one to two weeks but how to keep our business going over the next 10 months,” because no one can say if the virus will abate with warmer weather, he said. “We’re thinking long-term about how we can provide our important function in society while keeping the public appropriately safe.”
Chris Gaddis, the Pierce County Superior Court administrator, said the court’s protocols haven’t changed and jury staff have always been authorized to send people home if they’re sick. The court is following guidelines from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and facilities management has stepped up daytime cleanings of commonly-touched surfaces, he said.
“It’s kind of wait-and-see,” Gaddis said. “If you’re sick, don’t come in. The justice system is rolling on without you.”