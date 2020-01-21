ASTORIA, Ore. — A Kelso man died from hypothermia over the weekend after getting stuck in the snow driving a side-by-side UTV on the Nicolai Mountain Mainline area east of Astoria, Oregon, the Daily Astorian reported Sunday.
Wayne Bittner called the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Friday night to report he was stuck, but poor cellphone service prevented deputies from obtaining his name, location or vehicle description, the Astorian reported.
Deputies began searching the area Friday night but could not find him until the following morning. They located Bittner's body and his vehicle Saturday morning near an off-road riding trail on Nicolai Mainline. Snow in the area was reportedly up to 18 inches deep, which made driving and searching conditions difficult according to deputies.
Further information from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office was not available Monday.
Bittner was a "throttle guy," Curtis Bennett, a family friend of Bittner's, told The Daily News Monday.
He flew large remote-controlled planes and loved to drive four-wheelers, "tearing through the snow and the brush" and climbing up hills, Bennett said.
Bennett and Bittner were both army veterans, and the two often shared conversation about their time in the service. Bittner, who served in Iraq, was "extremely proud" of his and his comrade's service, Bennett said.
Bittner was a dispatcher for Swanson Bark & Wood Products in Longview and knew his job well, Bennett said. Bittner suffered from post-traumatic stress, and getting outdoors and camping by himself was the way he vented his stress, Bennett said.
And while he was a serious man, Bittner had a great sense of humor too, Bennett said.
"When he got married at the courthouse, that guy was cracking jokes through the whole ceremony," Bennett said. "(People had) nothing but grins through the whole thing. He was a character."