KENNEWICK — A Kennewick police dog is back on the job after ingesting some methamphetamine and nearly overdosing.
Bear isn't new at the job. He's been sniffing out drugs for the agency for almost seven years.
So, it's not clear what happened when he joined officers during the search of a home on the 1700 block of West 25th Avenue last week.
As Bear was helping police find the meth and drug paraphernalia, he somehow ingested some, said Kennewick police.
When Bear got home, his handler realized something was wrong.
The offier tried using Narcan, but found the drug, which treats opioid overdoses in people, didn't seem to be working on his furry partner.
Bear was rushed to Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service but his symptoms only got worse.
A test confirmed the drugs in his system, causing him to suffer from high blood pressure, a high temperature and muscle tremors.
Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency and Vista Veterinary Hospital veterinarians kept him under close observation for 40 hours while he recovered.
"We are happy to say Bear has been cleared for full duty and returned to work today," Kennewick police said Tuesday.