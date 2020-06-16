SEATTLE — King County's barbers, tattoo artists and pet groomers could soon be mostly open to customers if the state approves the county's application to move to Phase 2 of reopening.
King County is applying to move ahead to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase reopening plan, which would relax restrictions on businesses including restaurants, barbers and retail. The King County Board of Health voted unanimously (with three members absent) late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state.
County officials, expecting an immediate signature from County Executive Dow Constantine, said the application would be sent after the Monday meeting. While they gave no exact timetable for an expected response from the state, it has typically taken 24 to 72 hours for an application to be approved, said Rachel Smith, the county's deputy executive. Phase 2 would begin immediately upon state approval.
There is always risk when moving from one phase to another, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, Public Health — Seattle & King County's public health officer, who cautioned that King County residents should continue to stay at least 6 feet apart, wash their hands and wear masks.
"For this reason, it is critical that the public, business owners and other organizations that sponsor activities understand the seriousness of the ongoing risk and take all possible precautions to prevent COVID-19 transmission in workplaces and other settings as we move forward," he wrote in an email. "As we apply to carefully increase the activities that we all want to do, this is a time to double down on, not relax, COVID-19 prevention measures."
Inslee's stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington's 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a "modified Phase 1" since June 5.
Counties are allowed to progress to the next phase if they have declining infection levels, adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, space in hospitals, ample testing capacity and a contact tracing system to notify close contacts of infected people.
When King County applied to a modified Phase 1, officials from Constantine's office and Public Health — Seattle & King County said they would monitor these benchmarks through June 14 to inform their decision on applying to move fully into Phase 2.
The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in King County has increased roughly 10% in King County since Memorial Day. Statewide, cases have climbed 25% since Memorial Day, largely driven by a handful of counties outside the Puget Sound region.
On Saturday, the state Department of Health released a report showing rising cases across the state. The latest data through the end of May shows increases we're seeing now are likely from infections that happened Memorial Day weekend, not those that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.
Three counties — Yakima, Benton and Franklin — remain in the first phase of the reopening process. Chelan and Douglas counties, like King County, are in a modified Phase 1.