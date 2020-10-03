KENNEWICK — Labor Day holiday parties appear to be the reason that the months-long decline in cases has halted in the Tri-Cities just as schools are trying to reopen, say top local health officials.
The increases showed up later than expected because of a testing slowdown after the smoke-choked skies forced the popular drive-thru testing site at the HAPO Center in Pasco to close for several days.
"That delayed some of our test results," said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties on a webcast with the Columbia Basin Badger Club.
Tri-Cities area contact tracers, who call people after they test positive, are hearing from more people that they were exposed at parties and get-togethers, she said.
In some cases it was large gatherings, but there also have been infections spread by small groups, such as five friends.
Gatherings of up to five nonhousehold members outdoors have been allowed in the Tri-Cities since late August.
"What we are seeing is that people are taking bits and pieces of recommendations rather than all of them as a whole," said Dr. Person.
Even in small groups people still need to stay outside, wear masks and maintain six feet of distance, she said.
"That's where we are seeing some of the loss of momentum," she said. "People are doing what they they need to do but not all of it together."
The Tri-Cities area was seeing a steep drop in new cases starting in early July, but that has halted in recent weeks.
When Dr. Person recommended that schools could start reopening in October, she expected new cases to have dropped to 75 per 100,000 people over two weeks.
The most recent confirmed two-week case count by the Washington state Department of Health was 98 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks in Benton County.
New cases are backdated to when symptoms appeared, so the two weeks through Sept. 21 is the most recent period for which the state believes most cases that began then have been reported and has confirmed a new case count.
For Franklin County the most recent confirmed case count is 160 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Though the state still considers 75 per 100,000 as a high risk for school reopening, Dr. Person has said that as more is known about the coronavirus and its spread, she is comfortable with a limited reopening when new cases are in the range of 90 to 100 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Schools would need to be diligent about sanitizing, face coverings and physical distancing, among other precautions.
As of the start of October, no outbreaks had been reported in the small private schools that have opened in the Tri-Cities, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.