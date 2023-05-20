200101-bzw-housingmarket 03.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A first-time buyer takes down the flag at his home during rain in March 2018.  Houses nearby were either for sale, sold, or under construction.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

You’ve seen the ads in your neighborhood. They’ve flashed across your television and buzzed your phone to life at odd hours. The slogans and phone numbers might change, but the pitch is the same: “We buy houses for cash.”