PRESCOTT — Students at a small private Christian academy east of the Tri-Cities allegedly threatened staff members and fellow students with shovels on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys ages 9 to 17 at Master's Ranch West were protesting after Washington state child services officials removed seven students from the ranch on Monday, said Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt. No one was reported injured.
The state was planning to remove 25 more boys Tuesday from the boarding school in Prescott in Walla Walla County.
The state Department of Children, Youth and Families told the Herald it is working with the sheriff's department.
"However, DCYF cannot comment on any investigations that may be open," the agency said in a written statement. "As a result of this matter, DCYF is determining whether the ranch adheres to licensing requirements in the operation of its facility."
Pastor David Bosley told the Herald on Tuesday the ranch, formerly known as the Jubilee Youth Ranch, is not a state-licensed center because it's a faith-based school.
Bosley started Master's Ranch with his wife, Tresa in Couch, Mo., in 1997 after years of taking in dozens of at-risk boys into their home. They bought the Prescott ranch and Jubilee Christian Academy in 2018 from orchardists Ralph and Cheryl Broetje.
Bosley told the Herald on Tuesday he was in Missouri and is headed back to Prescott, driving cross-country because of the problems.
He blasted the state's handling the issue in a rambling video that he posted from his car to the ranch's Facebook page.
He called the state's move "unplanned" and "poorly thought out" saying that it converted a normally peaceful academy into "Lord of the Flies chaos."
"That's exactly what you started. Now I've got a situation on my hands that you did. ... Now, it's getting out of hand or it's not even controllable. .. I've never had anything like this happen in the history of our ranch...," he said.
"So CPS, if you're watching, get your butt out here and do it now. Because you made a mess and now you're gonna fix it. You'll hear from me and my lawyer if it takes me clear to the Supreme Court to make you pay for what you're done," said the video, which was later removed from the site.
He also posted that parents could start picking up their children from the ranch or from state officials.
Bosley posted late on Tuesday that the facility won't accept any new students "until we work out issues, if possible, with the state of Washington concerning our ongoing disagreements about licensing, policies and procedures."
Bosley told the Herald he believes the investigation was prompted by two employees upset about being fired.
The Master's Ranch website schoolforboys.com describes its program as a mentoring, military-like environment that integrates educational, spiritual and personal growth curriculum to help at-risk boys succeed in life.
The one-year program also offers vocational training, athletics and community service projects.
Boys from 10 states currently live at the Prescott ranch, said Bosley, pastor of Master's Baptist Church which does business as the Master's Ranch and Christian Academy.
A series of posts from ranch students, some from the Missouri location and others from Prescott, were also posted on Facebook on Tuesday.
"Master's Ranch has helped a bunch of kids ... since I've been here," said one student. "Pastor has done everything that he can for all of these kids. He always fights for them."