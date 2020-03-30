SEATTLE — A high-speed chase up Interstate 5 on Sunday ended with state troopers arresting only the passenger of the suspect vehicle.
That’s because the driver’s seat was occupied by a pit bull.
The dog’s owner, a 51-year-old Lakewood man, reportedly told troopers he was teaching his pet to drive. The man was arrested on investigation of DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding, the Washington State Patrol told KOMO News.
The pursuit started after a driver allegedly hit two vehicles and then sped away, traveling faster than 100 mph on the freeway, according to KOMO.
Troopers said the dog was sitting behind the wheel and the man appeared to have been steering from the passenger seat.