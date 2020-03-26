SEATTLE — The 39-year-old Olympia man accused of deliberately striking State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 5 in Chehalis on Tuesday afternoon was awaiting a competency review in a separate case in which he is accused of assaulting two jail officers, according to court records.
Schaffer, a seven-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol and a K-9 officer, died from his injuries at Providence Centralia Hospital about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Patrol. He had been placing spike strips across southbound lanes of I-5 in an attempt to deflate the tires of a pickup truck involved in a pursuit that began in Thurston County.
William David Thompson was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on investigation of vehicular homicide and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, jail records show. On Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to hold Thompson in jail and set bail at $5 million. The judge also ordered Thompson to undergo a competency evaluation with doctors from Western State Hospital, according to prosecutors.
A probable cause statement outlining the Lewis County Sheriff's case against Thompson says he intentionally veered and hit Schaffer and then deliberately veered into a second patrol car about a half-mile south, shearing off part of the vehicle that struck a trooper in the chest.
In January, Thompson underwent a competency evaluation with a Western State Hospital forensic psychologist, who found Thompson was paranoid and suspicious and diagnosed him with an unspecified psychotic disorder, according to records filed in Thurston County Superior Court. The psychologist determined Thompson was able to understand the charges against him, but his mental illness impaired his capacity to assist his attorney in his defense, says the psychologist's report that is part of the court record.
He was arrested three times on bench warrants in the jail assault case and was last released from custody after posting bail on Feb. 5, court records show. Thompson was to appear for a competency review hearing Monday but the hearing was postponed until June due to the coronavirus outbreak that's forced courts across the state to limit operations.
The chain of events that led to Schaffer's death began Monday, when a 39-year-old man allegedly stole a bottle of lighter fluid from a Lacey store, then pointed a stun gun at a clerk and customer, Lt. Ray Brady, a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday.
When the clerk attempted to get the shoplifting suspect's license plate number, the man drove his pickup directly at her but she was able to jump out of the way, Brady said.
At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies in Thurston County spotted the Ford F-150 truck registered to Thompson and attempted the stop the pickup, says the probable cause statement written by a Lewis County sheriff's detective.
According to the statement:
The driver sped south on I-5, driving across all lanes of travel and on the right shoulder at speeds above 100 mph. Deputies asked the State Patrol to place spike strips across the freeway in an attempt to flatten the pickup's tires.
Schaffer, 28, set up near the freeway onramp. Traffic slowed due to the police presence but the pickup driver continued driving on the shoulder at 90 mph. Pursuing deputies saw the driver intentionally veer into Schaffer, who was thrown 120 feet. A half-mile to the south, another trooper was also deploying spike strips when the pickup driver veered into his patrol vehicle, shearing off a 3-foot-long metal bar that struck the trooper in the chest. Had that trooper not been wearing his ballistic vest, he would have likely been seriously injured or killed, the statement says.
After hitting the second patrol vehicle, the tires on the pickup started to deflate from the spike strips. The driver lost control and crashed into a guard rail and light post. The driver refused to get out of the pickup and deputies eventually threw smoke canisters into the cab. After a nearly 1 1/2-hour standoff, the driver got out and was arrested.