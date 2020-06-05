KENNEWICK — The Benton Franklin Health District officer is directing people in the Tri-Cities area to wear face coverings in public.
Dr. Amy Person issued the directive, which takes effect Monday June 8, after a Thursday health board meeting at which a decision was made to prepare applications to move to Phase 2 of business reopening for both Benton and Franklin counties.
"With greater freedom comes greater responsibility," she said. "Issuing this directive will help bolster our commitment to safely advancing to the next phase of the Safe Start Washington plan."
Both counties have too many new cases of COVID-19 to meet state targets to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the Safe Start program for reopening businesses that were required by the state to close to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The counties need to show the state that the local communities are taking steps to reduce the number of new cases, said Dr. Amy Person.
There will be no penalties for those who do not wear public face masks, she said.
The local directive is in addition to a state order enforced by the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries requiring employees of businesses in the state to wear masks when interacting with other employees or customers. The state order also starts June 8.
The Tri-Cities area directive will apply to indoor public places, including grocery stores and other businesses, as well as outdoor settings such as farmers markets where maintaining six feet of distance between people may be difficult.
Dr. Person is urging people to wear nonmedical masks that cover both their nose and mouth. Cloth masks, scarves and bandannas are acceptable coverings.
Face coverings can help prevent the spread of infection to others by blocking infectious droplets that can spread when someone coughs, sneezes or speaks, according to local public health officials.
People can be infected with the coronavirus and be contagious before symptoms develop or even if symptoms do not develop.
"Evidence suggests a significant number of infections may be transmitted in this way," according to a statement from the Benton Franklin Health District.
Exceptions to the directive to wear face coverings including children, people with disabilities, deaf people who read lips and those whose health care providers recommend against it for health reasons.
District officials asked people to practice compassion and understanding for individuals who cannot use face coverings.