Pictured is fentanyl seized by local law enforcement.

 Provided photo/Columbia River Drug Task Force

A bipartisan group of Washington’s congressional delegation has told Gov. Jay Inslee that the state’s plan to divert a sliver of federal funding away from regional crime-fighting and anti-drug task forces “could prove disastrous for Washington.”

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen of Everett sent a letter to the governor earlier this month seeking answers on how the state intends to use Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant dollars doled out annually to states on a formula basis.