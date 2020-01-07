LONGVIEW — Mike McNew and his sister Ann are keeping a close eye on the Middle East following the American airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general last week.
Mike McNew, a Toledo log trucker, says he stops as often he can while working to read breaking news and watch live streams from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, where his son, Harley, is stationed as a Marine Security Guard.
Ann McNew, a Scappoose resident, anxiously awaits the call that her son Parker Patching could soon be deployed to Iraq as a reinforcement with the Army's 101st Airborne.
"Personally I think it's a good thing (Qasem Soleimani) is gone, although it's going to raise tensions up there," Mike McNew said by phone Monday.
His sister said the general's death made her feel more afraid, if only because it makes it more likely her son could be deployed.
"I'm a proud Army mom. I am. I am proud to say my son is a soldier. But since last week I'm scared to death," she said.
Neither parent would speculate whether Soleimani's death will spur a war between the U.S. and Iran, though widespread talk about war fills social media.
"My views on a potential war doesn't matter. If my son is going, I'm going to support him," Ann McNew said of Patching, a 2018 Castle Rock High School grad.
Harley McNew, 25, was one of 18 Marines on the walls of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad on New Years Eve when pro Iranian protesters attacked in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 Hezbollah fighters. McNew helped protect the compound during the 33-hour siege, his father said. (Harley McNew, a 2013 Toledo High School grad, says he is not allowed to comment to the press about the current situation.)
"I am a little bit nervous, and I'm sure tensions are high over there. I feel comfortable that there are a lot more Marines that showed up to help protect the compound," Mike McNew said.
With even more reinforcements lining up to ship out, the McNew family could soon have two relatives fighting in Iraq, he said. The Army division that Patching, 19, serves in is next in line for deployment after the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already on its way to Iraq.
As of Monday, Patching was still stationed with his division at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. His mother said he is part of a 30-day response team, so the family will know a month in advance before he is deployed.
"Last night I laid in bed and I find myself doing more reading. What will it be like? He's not even over there yet, and I'm reading about this every day," Ann McNew said.
Both parents said they've become more mindful of the news since they realized their sons' involvement in the situation. They seek out "just the facts" and look for reporting with as little political speculation as possible.
"I get on and I read different news sites to pull out the facts. And I depend on him, on Parker, every day I ask him if he's heard anything," Ann McNew said.
"What my day consists of is hitting YouTube and Googling the Middle East maybe 30 to 40 times a day and then gathering as much information, looking for breaking news and checking between the news outlets to see what is confirmed between them all," Mike McNew said.
Patching and his cousin are third-generation servicemen. Mike McNew served in the Navy from 1981 to 1987, and his father, Bill, served in the Army during the Korean War.
"But there were no wars going on (when I served). There was no conflict," Mike McNew said. And his father was never deployed overseas, so "Harley by far has the worst between the three of us."
Having a son amidst the conflict "makes you want to be more aware of things," but there's little that can be done stateside to ensure a child's safety, he said. When he's not checking the news, Mike McNew listens to audiobooks to distract himself from the worry.
"If you dwell on it too much, it will be a long few years before he gets back. ... I'm worried about Harley, but there really isn't anything anyone can do here that can protect him anymore than he can do himself or the Marines or the State Department. I have to leave it up to them to do that."