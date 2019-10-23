NORTH CASCADES — Mountain-rescue crews searching for a missing hiker reached the Hidden Lake Lookout in the North Cascades on Tuesday, after days of unsuccessful attempts, but they found no signs she had been there.
Rachel Lakoduk, a 28-year-old from Moses Lake, began hiking Thursday and was reported missing when she failed to return the following night. Her car was found at the trailhead near Marblemount, and her family believed she may have hunkered down at a small cabin, which is at 6,800 feet elevation and kept stocked by volunteers, said Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.
Bad weather and avalanche warnings thwarted the efforts by rescuers on foot and helicopter pilots through Monday. On Tuesday, searchers made it to the cabin during a break in the weather, but there was no sign Lakoduk had been there at all, according to KING 5.
A Facebook post on Lakoduk's mother's page said searchers would go out Wednesday to look for Lakoduk's body.
Search-and-rescue crews tried to get to the cabin twice before Tuesday's successful attempt. Both times, they were turned back by weather concerns. On Saturday, search and rescuers were able to make it to the 6,000-foot mark before they turned back, Clark said, and on Sunday, rescuers turned back just a few hundred yards shy of the cabin.